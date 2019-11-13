Naruto Teases Epic Father x Son Jutsu in Boruto

If there is one thing Jiraiya is good at, it is being a ninja. During his lifetime, the hero gained fame with his novels and peeping skills, but his strength overshadowed them both. As a student of the Third Hokage, Jiraiya’s legendary status made him the best person to teach Naruto, but it seems he’s got another student these days.

After all, Jiraiya is determined to sync up Boruto and Naruto for a jutsu that will blow every other collaboration move out of the water.

This past weekend, fans learned all about the new plan when Boruto put out a new episode. It began with Boruto and Naruto meeting up with Jiraiya in the forest following their close encounter with Urashiki. During the previous battle, Jiraiya noticed Boruto using a technique similar to the Rasengan. And when Boruto confirms he knows the move, the Sannin decides it is time to team up the boy with Naruto.

To start, Jiraiya is not sure what kind of jutsu the pair will create, but the first step the boys must take has to do with syncing chakra. Naruto and Boruto must be able to resonate their energy with one another, and it is easier than expected given their similar nature. However, thanks to their own traumas, the boys are not able to meet on level ground.

Before long, Boruto pitches the idea of synching their chakra as if they were making a joint Rasengan much like the boy did with his dad against Momoshiki. The trick now is to manage the power equally; Back then, Naruto handled the technique with ease, but now Boruto needs to carry his own weight. Fans are eager to see what the boys come up with as they continue training and whether it will give Urashiki a run for his money.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.