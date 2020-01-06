Naruto Teases First-Look at Boruto’s New Opening

If you are looking forward to one of Boruto‘s best arcs, time is on your side. It will not be long before the anime adapts its first manga arc, and Naruto fans are hyped for the arrival. Until then, Boruto will strike out with some filler-friendly stories, and the episodes are bringing along a new opening that fans can get a peek at now.

Not long ago, the official Twitter page for Boruto got fans buzzing with the preview. No new episode of the anime launched this past week, so the show’s team fed fans with some still images from its next opening.

As you can see below, the stills are colorful but with minimalistic values. The first image you will see is of Boruto Uzumaki, and the star looks plenty powerful as he charges up a Rasengan.

Of course, the hero is not alone isn the Hidden Leaf, so fans can find a group shot. The image not only shows all of Boruto’s classmates but several legacy characters to boot. Obviously, Naruto is in the picture, but he is joined by Hinata, Sakura, and Sasuke.

The last two stills are more abstract in nature. One of them sees Boruto amongst a sparse forest… and he isn’t the only one there. He is joined by three of his Shadow Clones, so Boruto fans can make of that what they will. The final shot is of a jutsu hand sign being weaved, and its red outlines are easy to spot.

This new opening will go live in January, so fans will have to bid farewell to Boruto‘s current theme. But if these subtle shifts mean anything, this new opening will be a good one.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.