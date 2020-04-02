Boruto to Reveal Sarada’s Biggest Difference from Sakura

When it comes Boruto, our heroes have plenty of expectations to live up to. Not only does its star have the legacy of two Hokages before him but Mitsuki is the son of Orochimaru. Of course, there is also Sarada who must be taken into account, and it seems like Boruto is ready to explore her heavy legacy. After all, fans will soon learn how Sarada deals with her mother’s reputation when she is called upon to heal.

Recently, Boruto fans were given a heads up about the trial Sarada is about to face. The ninja has proven her worth time and again since she graduated into a genin, but Sarada is ready to face her first large hurdle. After all, it is hard to live up to the expectations of her peers, and things are going to get hairy when Sarada is asked to learn medical ninjutsu like her mother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new synopsis for a future Boruto episode went live on social media, and it was there fans learned about the conflict. On April 12, the sequel will put out a new episode which follows Sarada as she undergoes medical ninjutsu training. The brief seminar will show Sarada work alongside others to learn the skill, but her lecturer turns out to be Sakura herself. And when Sarada learns she isn’t skilled at the ninjutsu, she is left to wrestle with her perceived failure.

Earlier in Boruto, fans saw Sarada challenge her Uchiha blood to prove herself worthy of the Sharingan, but Sasuke had no need for her to do so. Now, Sarada must learn the same goes for her mother, and Sakura will be there to guide her every step of the way. After all, if Naruto handled this dilemma just fine, there is no doubt Sakura can do it!

Do you think Sarada will be able to tap into the same talent her mother has become so famous for? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

