Pokemon Might Get Huge Streaming Boost Thanks to Latest Update

Pokémon is about to get a huge streaming boost with a new platform if a new report is to be believed, and fans of the classic anime are going to want to keep an eye out. Pokémon one of the most legendary anime franchises out there because while the video game series has continued to release all sorts of new entries, anime fans had been able to see Ash Ketchum going on his journey to becoming a Pokémon Master for 25 long years. It’s built a fanbase just as strong as for the games, and remains rewatchable to this day.

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It seems like the Pokémon anime is about to get a new streaming home according to a new report from @DisneyBeat101 on X. They have noted that the Pokémon anime is not only listed for a return to broadcast on Disney XD, but will be available for streaming with Disney+ this August. Disney themselves have yet to comment on the matter, so it’s not confirmed if this is going to be the case as of the time of this writing. But it’s something to keep an eye out for just in case.

Pokémon is Coming to Disney+ According to New Report

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The report further indicates that it’s going to be the Indigo League era in particular, which is the iteration of the Pokémon anime that fans are likely most familiar with. This is the first major era of the series that adapted the Indigo region seen in Pokémon Red and Blue, and saw Ash trying to reach his first Pokémon Championship after making his way through eight major gym battles. It’s still the most iconic version of the anime franchise for many fans despite it going on through decades of other regions and battles in the time since.

Pokémon‘s anime has been running for so long at this point that it’s gone on to a whole new identity too. After saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum a few years ago, Pokémon kicked off a new era of the franchise as it’s now following two completely different main characters. This second era is even in the midst of one of its biggest arcs to date, so fans have been getting attached to the anime franchise’s central heroes just as the way kids were all those years ago.

Where to Stream Pokemon Anime Right Now

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If you wanted to catch up with the Pokémon anime right now, there are actually quite a few options to check it out across multiple platforms depending on what you’re looking for. If you wanted to see the newest episodes of the series with its new main characters, you can find Pokémon Horizons now streaming with Netflix (with more episodes coming very soon). You can also find fun spinoffs like the stop-motion animated Pokémon Concierge now streaming with Netflix too, and Ash’s final episodes in Pokemon Journeys there as well.

You can also find many of the classic Pokémon episodes and movies streaming with platforms such as Prime Video, Tubi, and with 24/7 channels on services like Pluto TV. There are several different options to go back and check out the classic episodes, and if the series does come to Disney+, that’s yet another big platform where fans can dive into the decades long anime.

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HT – @DisneyBeat101 on X