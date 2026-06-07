Top 5 Anime Expo 2026 Reveals We’re Most Excited About

The Anime Expo event is one of the biggest events held in North America, and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be even more exciting. In recent years, the anime industry has become a major part of pop culture, with anime making waves and even challenging Hollywood. One recent example is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which emerged as a box office success capable of competing with major Hollywood releases.

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Meanwhile, the new wave of anime is becoming some of the most-consumed entertainment in the industry. As a result, it is no surprise that an event like Anime Expo, which will be held in Los Angeles, is attracting so much attention, especially with its packed lineup of anime panels. While dozens of announcements are expected from the event, the following five are the ones we are most excited about.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has emerged as one of the defining anime of the modern era. MAPPA has made it clear that it is one of the studio’s biggest projects, with Season 3 set to stand in a league of its own. Fans are naturally excited about the anime’s next major milestone, as Season 4 has already been confirmed, and many are expecting new information.

Anime Expo 2026 will feature a dedicated panel for the franchise as it celebrates the anime’s fifth anniversary. The panel will reflect on the series’ journey so far. While there is no guarantee that new information will be revealed, it is likely to happen if MAPPA’s upcoming 15th anniversary event does not provide any major updates. At the very least, it is exciting to see this popular franchise receive its own panel to celebrate such a significant five-year milestone.

4) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was the Anime of the Year in 2022, and after watching the series, it was clear why it achieved such a feat despite being an anime original without the foundation of a popular manga. That said, the anime already had a dedicated fan base through the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077, and it perfectly captured the essence of what the game represented.

While fans were not expecting another season, given that David’s story had come to an end, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has now been announced. This new series will tell a fresh story in Night City with a new cast of characters. The anime has a dedicated panel at Anime Expo 2026, and it promises more information on the project, which is something we are really excited about.

3) Black Clover

Courtesy of Shueisha / Avex Pictures

It has been over five years since Black Clover, one of the biggest shonen anime, concluded the run of its first season, and since then, the manga series has also come to an end. Season 2 of the anime, which will continue the story, is scheduled to premiere this fall. However, Anime Expo 2026 has confirmed that the brand-new first episode of Season 2 will debut exclusively at the event.

More specifically, the premiere will take place on July 4, 2026, at the Peacock Theater, with the panel scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time. This will be the first new episode since the anime ended in 2021, making it one of the most exciting confirmed reveals of Anime Expo 2026.

2) Solo Leveling

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Since the first season of Solo Leveling, the anime has continued to break records unlike any other series. Season 2 only elevated those achievements, and it recently became the first anime to surpass one million reviews on Crunchyroll while maintaining a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 rating. It is no surprise that fans are eagerly waiting for new information on the anime’s next installment, Season 3, especially since there has been no official update or confirmation regarding the project.

A Solo Leveling panel has been confirmed, though it is primarily focused on expanding the franchise through a game. New gameplay featuring an untold story set in the Solo Leveling universe will be showcased there. While that alone is exciting, fans are also hoping for new anime-related information, especially considering the scale of the event and the fact that the creators have been teasing updates for quite some time.

1) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle may represent the peak of anime’s presence in pop culture. The success of the film has been unprecedented, with the movie still dominating discussions despite only recently being released in theaters and not yet arriving on streaming platforms. While the first installment of the trilogy showcased an incredible level of quality and excitement, fans are naturally eager for new information about the next film, and Anime Expo 2026 could be the place where it is revealed.

The event will feature a dedicated panel celebrating the film’s release. Information about the panel has also revealed that it will include a special video from the anime film as well as a preview of Ufotable’s newest project. This has made it increasingly likely that information related to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will be revealed there, perhaps even a new trailer confirming the release date. In any case, with Anime Expo already confirming that there will be news related to the next Demon Slayer film, it stands as perhaps the most exciting event that the entire anime fandom is looking forward to.