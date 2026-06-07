7 Most Underrated Spring 2026 Anime You Can Stream Now

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is almost nearing its end as fans prepare for the new lineup this summer. Following the exciting shows in Winter 2026, the latest season released some of the best anime in recent years. Along with major sequels such as Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 4 and Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2, several new series also made their debuts. The biggest highlight of the season was definitely Witch Hat Atelier, a fantasy series based on an acclaimed manga.

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Just like every other season, Spring 2026 introduced a few dozen series, and not all of them got the attention they deserved. Several incredible shows only managed to get a decent level of recognition, but didn’t get nearly as much popularity as the major titles of the season. These seven underrated series are just as exciting as any major anime released in recent years, so don’t forget to add them to your watch list.

7) Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun

Image Courtesy of Studio Kafka

This underrated gem is streaming on Prime Video and could be considered one of the best anime series of this decade. Based on Ikka Matsuki’s acclaimed manga, the story takes place in a near future when Japan, as we know it, has ceased to exist. During the days of the Reiwa Era, society crumbled due to nuclear war, natural disasters, and corruption.

This causes an era of upheaval, sparking a revolution as the country is now divided into three major powers known as the Three Kingdoms. The series follows the journey of Aoteru Misumi, a low-ranking official who will soon etch his name in history as a brilliant military strategist who embarks on a quest to stop the terror of the Three Kingdoms and make Japan into a unified nation once again.

6) Ace of Diamond Act II

Image Courtesy of Production I.G./Madhouse

Ace of Diamond returned on Crunchyroll with a sequel more than six years after the first season ended. It’s an acclaimed Shonen sports series based on a manga written and illustrated by Yuji Terajima. The first season was produced by Madhouse, but the acclaimed studio is collaborating with Production I.G. for the sequel.

The sequel follows Eijun Sawamura, who has left his home and travelled to Seido High, where he will put his baseball skills to the test, along with some of the best talents in the country. The second part of the story follows his struggles and excitement as he begins a new chapter of his baseball career.

5) Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

Image Courtesy of Studio Drive

This hilarious boys’ love anime is based on a 2014 manga written and illustrated by Syundei. The series received an anime adaptation a decade after its ending and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. The story centers around Okuto Nakamura, who fell in love with Aiki Hirose at first sight. Nakamura has been dreaming of becoming Hirose’s best friend ever since, but every attempt ends up in a disaster.

Although Nakamura did make an impression on his crush, it’s far from what he wanted. Despite having many chances to turn the tide in his favor, Nakamura is held back by his own delusions.

4) Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

The gorgeous anime on Crunchyroll is based on a light novel written by Kana Akatsuki, the same creator of Kyoto Animation’s acclaimed Violet Evergarden. The story is set in a world where winter was once the only season, but since it was a lonely existence, Spring was created. Over time, Earth wished for more, and thus, Summer and Autumn were born. Those who carry the cycle of seasons are known as Agents of the Four Seasons.

Hinagiku, the Agent of Spring, disappeared 10 years ago, taking the beautiful season of spring with her. She returns after facing unbelievable hardship so she can restore the cycle to its former glory, while the myth about her love towards Winter is passed down.

3) Akane-banashi

Image Courtesy of Studio Zexcs

Despite having a promising premise, Akane-banashi is one of the most underrated Shonen Jump series. Since the story focuses on the traditional Japanese art of storytelling known as Rakugo its is predictably lesser-known outside of Japan, even though it has gained a small but dedicated fan base only recently.

The story centers around Akane Osaki, a high school girl, who has set on the path of becoming a master of Rakugo, not only because it has been her dream since childhood, but she also plans to uncover the truth behind her father’s unexpected expulsion several years ago. The anime made a late streaming debut on Netflix last month.

2) Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2

Image Courtesy of Silver Link

Another underrated Weekly Shonen Jump series on our list is Mission: Yozakura Family, which returned with a second season on Hulu. The story centers around Taiyo Asano, a young boy who became socially awkward after losing his entire family in a car crash and struggled to make friends. His childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, is the only person who stuck with him through this challenging time.

However, when the duo faces major trouble due to Mutsumi’s family background, the school principal, Kyoichiro Yozakura, offers a shocking deal. Believing that Taiyo is a threat to Mutsumi’s life, the only way to keep them both safe is through marriage.

1) Kill Blue

Image Courtesy of Studio CUE

This underrated Weekly Shonen Jump series is from the creator of Kuroko’s Basketball. The manga reached its conclusion in September 2025, around the same time the anime adaptation was announced. This thrilling story centers around Juuzou Oogami, a 39-year-old assassin with exceptional skills working for a covert organization. His life turns upside down during a mission when he wipes out a powerful organization.

After being stung by a mysterious wasp and collapsing, he wakes up to see he has been transformed into a 13-year-old boy. As he struggles to make sense of things, he gets another mission to take advantage of that body and infiltrate a middle school. While his current appearance allowed him to blend into middle school, he struggles to maintain his youthful persona in a classroom filled with chaos and looming danger.

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