‘Boruto’ Spoilers Tease A Big Dilemma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just kicked off the Chunin Exams arc in the anime series, and fans have been waiting for it since the anime announced it was going to cover material from Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

The last episode of the series featured a major turning point for the main character Boruto, and by the looks of a new batch of spoilers for the next few episodes, these conundrums won’t stop and Boruto will be faced with even more tough decisions.

Episode 57 of the series saw Boruto use the Ninja Tools to cheat his way to victory during the second round of the Chunin Exams. But now with the third round, each Genin is going to have to fight on their own so it brings up an even bigger dilemma for Boruto who barely passed the last time.

Boruto not only makes it through the first round of the solo matches, but in Episode 59 he’s going to go up against one of his best friends in Shikadai. According to the episode’s description (as provided by Spiralling Sphere), “Boruto and Shikadai who both won their first round battle await their approaching clash. The close friend who up until now have worked together in all types of situations, and overcame desperate scenarios will battle each other in earnest!”

So while he still hasn’t been caught with the Ninja Tools during the exam, not only does he have to face off against his friend to become a Chunin, but now he has to do so without relying on those tools. Then again, fans of the original movie’s content know that this is where Boruto is caught cheating but it won’t play out the same in the anime series given that the series will extend the fights a bit

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

