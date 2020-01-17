Boruto to Prevent Assassination in Upcoming Episode

The long awaited Mujina Bandits Arc is on the way for the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, promising to create a story arc that is directly adapted from the manga. With the series coming hot off the time travel arc, fans are crossing their fingers that the adaptation will be able to keep the Konoha train chugging along. Now, one fan has shared a summary for the 141st episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that hints at Team 7 attempting to stop an assassination attempt that involves the prison known as Hozuki Castle.

While the anime covered the first story arc of Boruto, in both the television series and with a feature length film, showing off the son of Naruto making an attempt to climb the ranks of the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village during the regularly held Chunin Exams. The anime itself has spent the majority of its running time diving into original stories created specifically for the television series, so going back to the source material is something that fans have been waiting for for some time.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the official description of the upcoming episode that will see both Boruto and Mitsuki attempting to protect a criminal named Kokuri who is currently being targeted by the titular thieves of the story arc that are looking not to just eliminate their former member, but steal some precious treasure from Konoha:

#Boruto Episode 141 WSJ Issue No.8 Scan❗️Here is the summary gathered from the recently released scan from WSJ. Episode 141 is most definitely the beginning of the Mujina Bandits arc, stay tuned for more related information. Scan: Dora League

Translation By: @bethannie_rose pic.twitter.com/VwP5ZVg5ix — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) January 16, 2020

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.