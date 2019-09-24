Naruto Reveals How Jigen’s Power Compares to Kurama, Susanoo

The fight between Naruto, Sasuke and Jigen kicked into high gear in the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and while he was already using techniques and abilities that threw them for a loop, Jigen tapped into an even darker power with a new transformation that increased his strength even more so. This meant that Naruto and Sasuke could no longer hold back, and begin the second phase of their fight in Chapter 38 by immediately tapping into their full Kurama and Susanoo abilities. But that wasn’t enough either.

As Jigen welcomes seeing them go all-out in the fight, it turns out his cocky attitude was warranted as his new power tapping into the full range of his Karma mark is much stronger than the boost Naruto and Sasuke gain from unleashing their full Nine-Tailed Beast and Susanoo guardian chakra powers.

When Sasuke begins the fight by trying to strike down Jigen with his Susanoo blade, Jigen calmly dodges it and stands on top of the blade. He claims that Susanoo’s speed isn’t impressive, and then proceeds to test its defense. Its once strong defense means nothing either as Jigen quickly kicks Sasuke right out of the Susanoo armor.

Naruto then tries to fight Jigen in Sasuke’s place, but Jigen manages to easily dodge each of Kurama’s massive chakra tails. Pinning it down with the same iron rods that Jigen used to pin down Naruto previously, Jigen soon uppercuts Naruto straight out of the Kurama transformation. This makes the duo even weaker as a result as they two most powerful attacks are no longer an option against someone like Jigen.

It gets even more strenuous when Sasuke’s Amaterasu doesn’t even work on Jigen. He doesn’t even react to being covered in these black flames, and seeing him punch Naruto and Sasuke straight through their chakra transformations seems to hint that none of their attacks would have any real effect on him anyway. But with the chapter leaving Naruto’s life hanging in the balance, he and Sasuke are going to have to figure out something soon.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.