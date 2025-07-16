Netflix Subscribers Are Obsessed With This Hit Action Anime

Netflix is delivering big time this Summer anime season. Not only has Sakamoto Days returned for the second half of its debut season, but one of the streamer’s biggest anime to date is back for its sophomore outing. Fans of the hit Science SARU anime had to wait less than 12 months for Season 2, while some keen fans even saw it early in theaters. The adaptation of the beloved shonen manga was already a smash hit after its first season, with everything from its gorgeous animation, its bonkers characters, and its phenomenal OP taking the internet by storm. The series is back to do it all a second time, and Netflix subscribers are already obsessed with the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t guessed by now, the series in question is none other than Dandadan. Season 1 of the now iconic anime dropped in October last year, and Season 2 premiered in the first week of July, kicking off the Summer 2025 anime season. Netflix co-holds the streaming rights to the series with Crunchyroll, and users on the former platform are already making their love for Okarun, Momo, and Jiji known. Two episodes of Dandadan Season 2 have been released so far, and the show is already a major hit.

Dandadan Flies Up the Streaming Chart

Science SARU

With just two episodes available at the moment, Dandadan is already proving to be serious competition for Netflix’s other new shows. At the time of publication, Season 2 of Dandadan is the 5th most-watched series on Netflix this week. Season 3 of Squid Game currently holds the top spot, but Dandadan has beaten other giant hits like 1923 and Too Much.

As previously mentioned, two episodes of Dandadan‘s second season are currently streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. Season 2 is expected to run for a total of 12 episodes, just as Season 1 did.

Dandadan Is Bigger and Better Than Ever

Science SARU

Season 2 of Dandadan throws fans headfirst into some of the most popular arcs from Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga. The show has kicked things off with the Evil Eye and the Cursed House arcs, which pit Momo, Okarun, and Jiji against their deadliest foes yet.

Dandadan fans will remember the emotional Season 1 episode involving Acrobatic Silky. But Season 2 has just blown that out of the water with its second episode. Without diving into spoilers, the Evil Eye backstory is a guaranteed tear-jerker.

Dandadan is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.