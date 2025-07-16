Crunchyroll’s Packed October Blu-ray Release Slate Hypes Frieren, Mushoku Tensei and More

Crunchyroll has unveiled a slew of new Blu-rays for October, including new discs for Frieren, Mushoku Tensei, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, and even a steelbook collector’s Blu-ray for Robotech. While Crunchyroll is primarily associated with its streaming service, the company has a dedicated physical media market where it sells discs of its most popular anime. Sony, which owns Crunchyroll, bought Right Stuf, a webstore for anime merchandise and Blu-rays, in 2022. Sony would then shut down the Right Stuf and integrate it into the Crunchyroll store.

Many popular anime, including Solo Leveling and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, were released for Blu-ray by Crunchyroll this July. For October, Crunchyroll’s releases will feature a mix of iconic and memorable anime, alongside some fan-favorites. The company will also re-release many classic anime in new collector’s edition steelbooks or more affordable bundles. These re-releases are currently scheduled to be Walmart exclusives, meaning you should check the official Walmart webstore to pre-order these new re-releases.

Crunchyroll’s October Blu-Ray Releases

Crunchyroll will be releasing the complete season of ODDTAXI, Spice and Wof: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Season 1, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2, the first season of Good Bye, Dragon Life, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 Part 2 on Blu-ray/DVD combo packaging in October 2025. Spice and Wolf, Mushoku Tensei, and Frieren will release with a Limited Edition version for fans to purchase. A standard Blu-ray for Frieren wasn’t listed within the Crunchyroll webstore, possibly for release at a later point. Crunchyroll will also release the subtitles-only Blu-rays for Let This Grieving Soul Return and The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan at the end of the month.

The company will also be re-releasing new Blu-rays for HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest, and the first three seasons of Overlord in steelbook collector’s items on the official Crunchyroll store. Steelbooks are metal-plated DVD containers that have grown in popularity over the years as collector’s items for physical media enthusiasts. Crunchyroll will also release a new steelbook for Robotech, but only as a Walmart Exclusive. Furthermore, Walmart will also be selling exclusive bundles for One Piece and My Hero Academia.

Frieren, Spice and Wolf, and Mushoku Tensei are the most popular anime receiving Blu-Ray releases in October. Frieren and Spice and Wolf are fantasy-adventure series about a group of travelers wandering the lands. Frieren is more retrospective, handling melancholic themes about living a long life and reconnecting with people, while Spice and Wolf is more of a relaxing adventure between a merchant and a goddess with moments of intense action. However, the steelbook re-releases are also extremely exciting, especially for Robotech, one of the most interesting anime adaptations of the 80s. Whatever you’re into, Crunchyroll has an undeniable packed October release window.

October’s Crunchyroll Lineup

Here is a list of each of the new anime Blu-rays releasing in October.

With long-standing legacy anime alongside bold new takes on underrated classics and heavy-hitting newcomers, Crunchyroll's October 2025 Blu-ray slate is brimming with great options.