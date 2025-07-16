My Hero Academia Fans Can Now Decide Their Heroes’ Best Moments

To commemorate the upcoming final season of My Hero Academia, a new project titled “Ultimate Scene Ranking” has been launched. Fans and viewers of the series can now vote for a total of 42 characters, including students from U.A. High, popular pro heroes, and villains from the League of Villains. Voting began on July 15th through a newly launched website and will remain open until September 15th. Each character listed on the site features key moments spanning from Season 1 to Season 7, and fans can vote for the scene they believe best represents that character.

In addition, an official YouTube channel for the project has been launched, showcasing highlight clips of the featured characters. This allows fans to revisit memorable scenes and choose their favorite moment to define each character’s ultimate scene. The project is designed thoughtfully, allowing users to cast one vote per day. With the voting window spanning 60 days, fans can actively participate in shaping the rankings. The final result for the votes will be revealed on October 4th, on the premiere of the final season of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Fans Can Now Vote to Decide the Ultimate Scene of Their Favorite Characters from the Show

Image Courtesy of Kohei Horikoshi / SHUEISHA

The My Hero Academia Ultimate Scene Ranking project is a truly special initiative, with a clear purpose: helping fans relive and reconnect with the highlight moments of their favorite characters throughout the series. Serving as a concise recap of the past seven seasons, the project celebrates the journey of the characters and the world they inhabit. The lineup includes all 20 members of Class 1-A, along with five additional standout characters, the Top Three of U.A., Neito Monoma from Class 1-B, and the recent fan favorite, Hitoshi Shinso.

The pro hero category features ten characters, including top-ranking heroes from the Hero Billboard Chart, as well as notable fan favorites like Shota Aizawa and Present Mic. On the villain side, seven major antagonists are featured, including prominent members of the League of Villains and the overarching mastermind, All For One. Each character included in the voting poll has been carefully selected for their significant impact on the story and the development of the My Hero Academia universe. What makes this project even more meaningful is its clear inspiration from the in-universe Hero Billboard Chart ranking system. It now gives fans the power to decide which hero or villain deserves recognition for their most iconic moment, all in celebration of the final season of My Hero Academia, set to premiere this fall.