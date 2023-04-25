Boruto Shares Update on Naruto's Critical Status

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced that the manga will be taking a few months off to prepare for the next major arc of the series, but the final chapter before this lengthy hiatus shared a very ominous update on Naruto and Hinata's statuses since they had been captured by Kawaki! Things have changed significantly for Boruto and Kawaki within the latest chapters of the Boruto manga as Eida's powers of omniscience have now made the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village believe Kawaki is Naruto's real son, and Boruto was the one who attacked and even killed Naruto.

When we had last seen Naruto and Hinata, Kawaki had trapped them within his new Sukunahikona abilities gained from Isshiki Otsutsuki's Karma seal. Kawaki's keeping them hidden for now as Eida's power has significantly changed the situation, and it's revealed that they are being kept in a stasis like state within the ability as Kawaki will keep them there for as long as he needs to. As far as Kawaki's plan goes, he'll keep them in there to push the narrative that Boruto killed Naruto.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto: What Is Happening to Naruto?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80 picks up shortly after Eida used her omniscience powers to get the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village to believe that Kawaki is Naruto's true son, and Boruto is actually the fugitive that they are after. Making matters worse is the fact that Kawaki told Eida to tell the rest of the village that Boruto actually killed Naruto. To keep this lie going, and more importantly keep Naruto out of both of their ways, Kawaki's going to hold him within Sukunahikona.

Kawaki wants to kill Boruto in order to end the Otsutsuki threat, and will be keeping Naruto within his power until he can do that. This makes things complicated as it's clear it's going to be quite a while before the two of them will be able to have their final confrontation. Naruto and Hinata will be out of the equation for all that time, and Kawaki's going to have to bear that knowledge as the series moves forward into its next major era.

How do you feel about Naruto and Hinata being stuck in Sukunahikona until Kawaki is defeated?