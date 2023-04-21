Naruto Reveals A Dark Truth About Boruto's Twisted Fate

The Naruto Saga has hit one of its biggest twists ever in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga – and the latest chapter reveals some dark truths about what Boruto's life and future will be.

Boruto Chapter 80 is both an immediate continuation of the big cliffhanger from the previous chapter, as well as the final chapter of the series before a planned hiatus, and possibly a whole new volume of story. Former Otsutsuiki hostage and would-be vessel Kawaki was pushed to a point of desperation over his dilemma to end the Otsutsuki threat on earth for good and protect Naruto, and the reality that Boruto's complete possession by Momoshiki Otsutsuki meant that killing Boruto was the only way to achieve that goal. After banishing Naruto and Hinata to a pocket dimension limbo, Kawaki got the opportunity of a lifetime, offered by the Kara Organization's most powerful cyborg, Ada.

Ada revealed an omnipotent power to rewrite reality itself – a power she used to completely swap Boruto and Kawaki's life stories. In the minds of (almost) everyone, Kawaki became Naruto's son, while Boruto became the outsider and Otsutsuki vessel, who had seemingly killed Naruto and Hinata. Boruto was left fleeing Hidden Leaf for his life, with all his former friends and comrades hunting him down with a vengeance. In Boruto Chapter 80, we get a moment to slow down and find out just how deep and drastic a change this will be to Boruto's life, and the larger Naruto Saga.

Boruto & Kawaki's Big Life-Switch Change Explained

(Photo: Pierrot)

Momoshiki turns out to have knowledge of the godly Otsutsuki power known as "Omnimpotence" that Ada tapped into. After Boruto gets a reluctant ally in Sasuke (thanks to Sarada), they hide out to figure out their next move, with Momoshiki eavesdropping on the meeting, and blasting his bothersome voice in Boruto's head. That's when Momoshiki reveals some dark reality to Boruto: namely that the effect of Ada's Omnipotence is permanent – so permanent, in fact, that even killing her won't reverse the effect it's had on most people's minds:

"Omnipotence happened. That's the unmistakable reality," Momoshiki tells Boruto. "It's totally different from momentary deceptions like Genjutsu. As in, Ada was simply the trigger. Even if you were to kill her now, it would not reverse the changes that have already taken place."

So, if you were wondering if Bourto was simply playing this life-switch arc as a temporary gimmick, it doesn't seem like it. This seems like a substantial change in the premise of the series – one designed to bring Boruto and Naruto's life experiences much closer together:

"Naruto, he also had nothing. Just like the current you. And he was shunned by many people," Sasuke explains to Boruto. "But he became Hokage by proving himself through his own actions. If you are truly his son, as you say, then show us just as he did."

Indeed, when Boruto comes back from a hiatus with its manga (and anime), there's a good chance that it will feel like an entirely new series – one much more hard-edged like Naruto: Shippuden.

You can read the current Boruto manga chapters online.