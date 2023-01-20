Boruto Sees Kawaki Make a Terrifying Decision

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation is preparing to bring the "Code Arc" to life, but the manga is presenting readers with a dark turn following a major addition to the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. Previously, Kawaki didn't have a problem with killing the son of the Seventh Hokage if the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki were to emerge. With this latest chapter of the manga, it's clear that this is still at the front of his mind and the former Vessel is taking some horrifying steps to end the threat.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 77, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

At the start of this latest chapter, Kawaki confronts Boruto believing that Momoshiki has once again taken the reins of their shared body. Being told off by Sarada of Team 7, Kawaki decides that he's going to need to do something drastic if he is looking to kill Momoshiki, which would mean that he will need to kill his brother in the Uzumaki family. Arriving on the doorstep of Naruto and Hinata, the former Vessel attempts to explain his reasoning:

"I'll destroy the Otsutsuki, every last one, using their own powers to root them all out. I came here to follow proper procedure cuz I shouldn't do this without telling you. Do you know what my first thought was when I found out Boruto was alive? That I'd failed to take him down. I even felt a store of guilt over having messed up. It actually surprised me, but this time, I swear..."

What Kawaki Did To Naruto

Realizing that Naruto and Hinata would do anything to protect their son, Kawaki went to a wild extreme, trapping the parents in another dimension using the power he acquired as a vessel, sending plenty of Shonen fans for a loop as the two ninjas are now trapped while their son has a new target on his back:

KAWAKI SENDS NARUTO TO ANOTHER DIMNESION OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/0WPolIrYqx — Jāçķśôņ ジャクソン{3T SZN} (@Boruto_4life) January 17, 2023

If you haven't read the new chapter of Boruto, you can do so here on Viz's official website, with this recent installment changing the Ninja World forever.

How long do you think Naruto and Hinata will be trapped in another dimension? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.