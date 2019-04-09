‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Team 7 and Taka Team-Up

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the midst of an arc focused on the returning Jugo as his curse mark has somehow spread throughout an unsuspecting village. The arc reached a new climax in the latest episode as the mastermind behind this scheme was revealed, and now the next episode will be teaming the new Team 7 with Hawk as Jugo is put in danger.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases how this big team up will go down as Boruto and Sarada have to join forces with Suigetsu and Karin to fight off a dangerous pair of twins.

Episode 102 of the series is titled “Melee!” teases what happens after Tosaka reveals his real intention as the mastermind behind the new curse mark research. He injected Boruto and Suigetsu with some kind of substance that paralyzes the two of them when they spot Jugo strapped to an operation table, and the preview teases that the mission to the village was all a ruse.

As Tosaka begins explaining his plan, the preview also reveals that the new pair of twins sporting collars which give them the curse mark power are in the middle of attacking Sarada and Karin. Team 15 is thrown into the fray as well, as there seems to be an all-out fight on the horizon now that Tosaka’s plans have come to light.

The synopsis for the episode teases this further as it reads as such, “Boruto and his comrades are trying to interfere with the plans to use the cursed seal’s power. Even though Boruto and Suigetsu are headed over to Jugo’s location, they get ensnared by a trap and get put in a tough position! On the other hand, Sarada and Karin employ diversionary tactics to battle their enemy. In addition, Wasabi and Namida have gotten separated from Boruto and his comrades. They get rescued by Sumire, but an enemy that she had fought against just a few days ago had reappeared in front of her! In order to protect the two of them, Sumire battles alongside Nue.”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

