Boruto Reveals Mitsuki’s New Emotional Trauma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had a huge Mitsuki focused arc with the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, but the latter half of the arc shifted the focus to the returning Naruto favorite Onoki. So fans were a little disappointed to see a story that started with Mitsuki’s wanting to explore his own will eventually go on to push him into the background as other characters got the majority of the screen time. But the latest episode finally explores the impact it all left on him.

Mitsuki has reached out to his parent Orochimaru because he’s suddenly dealing with a whole flood of new emotions that he just does not know how to cope with as he begins to grow more as a person.

Episode 105 is titled “A Wound on the Heart” and continues the closer look at Mitsuki beginning with the previous episode in which he ends up adopting a kitten. In the latest episode, Mitsuki’s been having a dream of when he first saw Boruto’s photo and he’s beginning to deal with feelings he has never felt before. This ties back into the confrontation with the Fabrications created by Onoki.

When watching footage of Mitsuki’s time with the Fabrications, Orochimaru explains that Mitsuki was drawn to beings that were like him in many ways. But through those experiences, Mitsuki has essentially flown to close to the “sun” with how much he ends up caring for Boruto. This has started to cause Mitsuki’s dreams, and a physical pain in his chest. So Orochimaru offers to erase his memories once more, but Mitsuki shows some impressive growth.

Rather than take the easy way out and erase his memories, he decides to move forward and deal with this new emotional struggle himself. Orochimaru’s interested in just how Mitsuki is growing as a Fabrication, but also warns that Mitsuki may be burned by these feelings in the future. So while Mitsuki may be in the background of the series once more, at least fans now have a better idea of how Mitsuki feels.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

