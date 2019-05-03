Boruto Preview Teases Mitsuki’s New Struggle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is taking a short break from its longer arcs after just finishing the Jugo focused arc, and before the upcoming Konoha Shinden adaptation, so fans are getting to see Boruto and his friends on more episodic adventures. Luckily this has meant more of a focus on the still mysterious Mitsuki, and fans have been able to see him open up more following the Mitsuki Disappearance arc. This seems to continue into the next episode as well.

The preview for Episode 105 of the series teases that Mitsuki is dealing with a new internal struggle as he reaches out to his parent Orochimaru in order to get to the bottom of it in a new experiment.

Episode 105 of the series is titled, “A Wound on the Heart” and the translated synopsis for the episode (provided by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) reads as such, “Mitsuki is in a bad state! It’s because…of his dreams?! Feeling that his body was in a bad condition, Mitsuki went to Orochimaru’s research laboratory. Orochimaru knew that Mitsuki seemed to be having more frequent ‘Dreams’ lately. Mitsuki’s experiences seemed to have impacted his heart and mind. Moreover, Orochimaru thinks the change in Mitsuki’s physical condition is related to that…?!?”

Though the Mitsuki Disappearance arc of the series promised more of an exploration into Mitsuki’s character, the series eventually detoured to focused more on the returning Onoki to the series. This meant that many of the developments fans had seen for Mitsuki were pushed to the background, and since he doesn’t openly share his feelings, it seems those incidents had a greater effect on him than fans suspected.

With the next episode seemingly digging into Mitsuki’s emotions as Orochimaru tries to help Mitsuki come to grips with his new feelings and experiences, perhaps fans will finally learn a little more about what makes Mitsuki tick instead of just trying to piece together the smaller examples we’ve been given in the past. But only time will tell.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

