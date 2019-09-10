Boruto Preview Welcomes Back Sasuke

One of the major reasons fans were looking forward to the currently ongoing Shukaku arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was that Sasuke would be making his grand return to the anime series. While he did indeed return in a previous episode, fans were only able to enjoy his presence for a moment before he was whisked away from the anime thanks to Urashiki’s Rinne Sharingan ability. Sasuke could have countered this, but had been weakened due to Urashiki stealing his chakra so fans have been waiting to see when he’d recover and pop back up.

Luckily the preview for the next episode of the series teases that he’ll be popping up fairly soon as Episode 124 briefly sees Sasuke trapped in the mysterious space that Urashiki had warped him to. Hopefully he’s on the way back as Boruto and Shinki are caught in a pretty desperate struggle.

Episode 124 of the series is titled “Decision Time,” and Boruto and Shinki are caught in a dangerous situation as Urashiki has now turned his attention towards them. He’s after Shukaku, and the two of them are far away from both the Hidden Leaf Village and anyone who could really help them. That makes Sasuke’s cameo in the episode preview promising.

If Urashiki indeed stole all of Sasuke’s chakra, then he’s unfortunately going to be stuck in the strange purple space the preview sees him in. But given his skills, and own use of the Rinne Sharingan, there’s a good chance that he’ll have a plan to get back to where Urashiki is. But the synopsis for the next episode teases that he might not be making it in time.

As the synopsis teases, Boruto and Shinki are going to have to come up with a plan pretty quickly, “Boruto and Shinki were found by Urashiki because of his Byakugan?! The two of them only had a narrow window of opportunity to seize when he had his guard down, and used that occasion to successfully run away! However, it would only be a matter of time before they would be found?!”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.