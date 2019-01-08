‘Naruto’ Preview Sets Up Boruto, Sarada Death Match

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in the midst of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc’s climax, and this has lead to a deadly series of bouts against the Fabrications. At the end of the latest episode, Boruto and Sarada found themselves at the mercy of Kirara.

Things are going to get even worse for the two of them as the preview for the next episode of the series teases a nasty death match between Boruto and Sarada.

Episode 89 of the series is titled, “A Piercing Heart,” and the preview for it sees Kirara playing “dolly” by forcing Sarada and Boruto into a deadly fight. They were captured in her genjutsu dispite Sarada’s Sharingan in the latest episode and frozen stiff, and Kirara makes them pick up some nearby swords and will force them to fight one another. Kirara’s genjutsu seems to be the most powerful of the fabrication’s arsenal, as they still haven’t found a way to break out of her hypnosis.

But as fans have seen in this arc so far, every time Boruto and the others get a small bit of leeway with a new win, they have to take two steps back as the Fabrications prove stronger than them at every turn. The latest episode even saw the defeat of one of their strongest, Kokuyou, but that won’t deter the fabrications at all.

Kirara seems one of the more unique as well as she doesn’t seem interested in just getting a human heart to live longer like the others, but she wants a whole human to own and play with in this same manner. She admitted in the latest episode that she liked to collect pretty things, but since Boruto and Sarada weren’t up to her standards, she’s going to play with them and force them to kill one another. Hopefully this situation isn’t as dire as it seems in the preview, and Boruto or Sarada finds a way to escape her control before it’s too late.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.