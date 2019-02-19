‘Boruto’ Preview Reveals Kakashi’s Worst Advice Ever

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations often have a character looking at future events and offering commentary, without exactly giving away what’s to come in the next episode officially. But the latest preview has definitely gotten the attention of Kakashi fans.

As the next episode of the series teases the fact that Sasuke is having trouble connecting with Sakura and Sarada, Kakashi offers Sasuke some terrible advice in which he suggests reading one of his erotic books in order to find ways to connect with his daughter.

Episode 94 is titled “Tactics for Getting Along with Your Daughter” and the preview for it sees Kakashi approaching Sasuke. Sensing something is wrong, he asks whether being away for long periods of time has made it hard for Sasuke to understand his daughter. He then suggests to leave it to him though Sasuke wants nothing to do with it. Making matters worse, Kakashi’s advice is terrible.

Kakashi suggests Sasuke read one of his favorite books, “Make-Out Tactics.” When Sasuke doesn’t answer, Kakashi confusingly asks whether or not Sasuke wants tactics to get along better with his daughter. Kakashi has shown at several points throughout the franchise just how good at giving advice he is, but clearly this is an area out of his jurisdiction.

Playing on the fact that his semi-retirement from being a shinobi has made him more playful, Kakashi’s lines here highlights one of the many quirks fans grew to love about him in the first place. Though he was an incredibly serious presence, he had a joking side to him when teaching Sasuke and the others when they first formed Team 7.

Reading his erotic books out in the open, along with using a finger technique he doesn’t use again since, Kakashi fans will be glad to know that the character is still getting these little humorous moments despite being a rugged former Hokage. It makes sense given the current humorous arc of the series as well.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.