Boruto Fans Are Howling Over Naruto’s Hypocrisy

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode has started the time travel arc fans have been looking forward to for quite a while. As a celebration of Naruto franchise’s 20th Anniversary, Boruto and Sasuke have surprisingly traveled back in time and found themselves within the early days of the series before the Shippuden time jump. This means Boruto will soon meet the younger version of his father, and fans know all too well what kind of a troublemaker Naruto was as a kid. That’s why his latest chastising of Boruto has fans howling over just how much of a hypocrite he’s become.

Episode 128 of the series sees Boruto plead with his father to help with a mission to catch Urashiki Otstsuki on the outskirts of the Hidden Leaf Village, and Naruto deny him. When Boruto presses further, Naruto tells him to “act like an adult” and that he was much more “reasonable” as a child.

Now this isn’t the first time fans have noticed Naruto pretending like he didn’t act like Boruto did when he was 12 or so years old, and this probably won’t be the last, but it’s definitely an egregious examples. Naruto’s most famous arc in the original series was how he and his friends quickly left the village to chase after Sasuke post-Chunin Exams, and Boruto has been in similar situations but handled himself much better than Naruto has. But the word “reasonable” is an outright lie by omission.

This could be attributed to how long Naruto’s been the Hokage, and how much he’s been through since childhood, and he might have just forgotten how he used to be. But the main purpose here is definitely to set up a shock for Boruto when he sees just how wily the young Naruto used to be. They probably won’t even get along.

