Boruto Teases Amado’s Real Plan for Kawaki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has begun planting the seeds for Amado’s real plan for Kawaki and his Karma mark powers with the newest chapter of the series! The manga is now in the midst of the intense fight against Code, and Naruto and Shikamaru found themselves involved with it all in the previous chapter. Things then took another turn when Boruto’s body was taken over by Momoshiki Otsutsuki once more, and when that happened Kawaki revealed that he had accepted Amado’s offer of a brand new Karma and started to unleash a whole new host of powers under his control.

The newest chapter of the series goes even further in showing off that Kawaki’s new Karma is like the one he had before, but has been enhanced to become an even greater weapon than it was originally. This is already insidious on its own considering that Amado had given Kawaki’s former Karma all these boosts in this way, but the real hint that Amado has something else planned for Kawaki is the reveal that he had actually already planted this Karma in Kawaki long before Kawaki himself was aware of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 66 of the series sees Kawaki reminiscence about Amado offering him a brand new Karma, one that is purely a weapon, but doing so under the guise of protecting the Hokage as much as possible. Although back then he had noted how it was Kawaki’s choice, Eida and Code actually get down to the bottom of it. Eida explains that Kawaki really didn’t have a choice in the matter, and that Amado never really let Kawaki decide whether he wanted a new Karma or not as he had already put it back together.

Eida presumes that Amado had reformed Karma when replacing Kawaki’s missing hand, and thus all he needed from there was give Kawaki a reason to use it. Not only that, it’s revealed that this new version takes Isshiki’s techniques and is an even stronger version than before. That means Amado had been planning to use Kawaki and his Karma in this way ever since Kawaki had lost it before, but now it’s just a matter of figuring out why he would do such a thing.

Amado’s been one of the stranger Kara members seemingly caught in the fray of all of this, but this little tidbit teases that Naruto and the others might need to keep an even closer eye on him than before since he could be planning something else. But what do you think? Why do you think Amado had already given Kawaki a new Karma but lied to him about it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!