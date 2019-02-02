‘Boruto’ Gets Emotional With A Touching Naruto, Kawaki Moment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga is hinting at a more Kawaki focused arc as he has begun living with Boruto and under the watch and protection of the Hokage. This means that each of them has gotten a little closer throughout their short tenure of living together.

The latest chapter of the series proved just how much Naruto cares about Kawaki’s well-being as an emotional moment between the two had Naruto declaring that he’ll protect the kids, which includes Kawaki.

In Chapter 31 of the series, Delta, one of the strongest members of the shadowy group Kara, comes to interrupt Boruto and Kawaki’s sparring match in order to take Kawaki away. Naruto takes on Delta because he says Kawaki is an “important guest” of his and won’t let him come into contact with a stranger. The two begin battling, and when it looks like Naruto is on the edge of his rope, Naruto declares that if Delta lays even a “single finger” on the kids he’ll make sure Delta regrets it until she dies.

Delta responds that she has no interest at all in Naruto’s children because her business is only with Kawaki, and Naruto clarifies that Kawaki was included in what he said and she will not lay a “grubby finger” on any of the kids. This was when the tides began to turn in the battle as well, as Naruto was only faking taking numerous fatal wounds against Delta in order to find out more about why she’s after Kawaki.

Naruto originally took Kawaki in under his watch when he was reminded of how he used to be perceived by the Hidden Leaf Village. He too was a kid who was given a power that he didn’t know the origin of or was able to control and was placed in a series of awful situations because of it. Thoughout his stay with Naruto and the others, Kawaki has been enjoying a less intense life and now there’s a palpable connection between he and Naruto.

Now Naruto sees Kawaki as one of the kids he’ll protect at any cost, and if Kawaki is able to stick around after this battle, then maybe some of the walls he’s put around himself would begin to come down at a faster rate.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

