One Piece’s Anime Returns With Glorious New Opening: Watch

One Piece‘s anime has finally returned six months after it went on hiatus last year, and it has kicked off its grand return with a glorious new opening theme sequence. One Piece‘s anime took a historic hiatus for the first time in the anime’s two decade long run as the team behind the series took a break after the first half of the Egghead Arc to get ready for what’s coming next. The anime has been on a hiatus since last Fall as a result, so fans have been especially anxious to see how it was all going to look when it returned to screens.

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 is now back in action with new episodes in Japan, and that means that the anime has also returned with a brand new opening theme sequence to kick off the new era. Much like seen with the first opening ahead of the anime’s hiatus, there’s a lot that went into bringing this new opening to life including some big teases for the future. Titled “Angels and Demons” as performed by GRe4N BOYZ, you can check out the new opening in the video above.

What to Know for One Piece Episode 1123

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 officially kicks off with Episode 1123 of the anime. Titled “The World Shakes! The Straw Hats’ Hostage Situation,” the promo for the episode teases it as such, “The Straw Hats take Dr. Vegapunk hostage and barricade themselves on Egghead. A nation-sized fleet and Admiral Kizaru cut off their retreat! Is their escape plan a failure? The world is watching their every move!” The episode is now airing in Japan, and will soon will be streaming with both Netflix and Crunchyroll not long from the time of this publication.

For fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America, Crunchyroll is planning a major roll out for One Piece’s big anime comeback. Not only will they be releasing a special 83 minute long recap to help fans get back up to speed from the first half of the Egghead Arc, but will be debuting Episode 1123 soon as well. That’s not all as Episode 1124 will then be quickly making its debut on April 6th with Crunchyroll too as part of a big double premiere weekend for the streaming service. After all this waiting, One Piece fans are in for a major treat.

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece’s anime was in the midst of a hiatus for six long months, and that wait is finally over. Now that the series is back in action, it will be showcasing new episodes for the foreseeable future as the anime continues through the climactic second half of the Egghead Arc. This is the first major arc of the Final Saga Eiichiro Oda’s long running series overall, and there are some big teases for where this is all going to end as a result.

Now that the anime is back with weekly episodes, there are still many other One Piece projects that are in the works. The One Piece is a brand new remake of the series coming to Netflix adapting the anime from the very beginning once more, and Netflix also has Season 2 of the live-action series coming on the way as well. Together with a new spinoff series released to celebrate the end of this hiatus, and new chapters of Oda’s manga still dropping, it’s going to be a great Spring for fans of the franchise.