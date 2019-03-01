This ‘Naruto’ x ‘King of the Hill’ Mash-Up Brings the Pro-Pain

One of the biggest in-jokes among anime fans is claiming Fox’s King of the Hill is an anime. The animated-sitcom has struck an ironic, yet unironic chord with fans for some honestly inexplicable reason.

But one possible explanation is seeing just how hilarious King of the Hill‘s characters look in anime outfits and styles, and one fan took up the challenge to translate the four main characters into the Naruto series. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Do you know hwat a shuriken is boy pic.twitter.com/wu2JjqwySr — Pakkun (@Pakkunh) February 20, 2019

Artist @Pakkunh shared the above mash-up to Twitter, and fans cannot get enough of how King of the Hill’s Hank, Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer look as Naruto characters. Hilariously adding another detail with the caption, “Do you know hwat a shuriken is boy?” @Pakkunh took the four Arlen, TX denizens and wrapped them in a Naruto package.

The art specifically adapts the older character designs seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and imagines Choji Akimichi as Bill Dauterive, Shikamaru Nara as Boomhauer, Gaara as Dale Gribble, and Naruto as Hank Hill while they stand in their usual quartet as seen in King of the Hill. The choice to depict Dale as Gaara is a particularly inspired touch considering one of Dale’s most famous scenes in King of the Hill is the use of his “pocket sand” to escape from an anxious situation.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would undoubtedly be a much different series if it were influenced by King of the Hill in such a distinctive way. At the very least, it’d be titled Bobby: Hank Next Generations instead. Now that’s a series fans can get behind.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!