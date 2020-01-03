Boruto’s Latest Kara Villain Reveals Impressive Powers

Boruto’s manga is heating up as the mission to rescue the seventh Hokage, Naruto, continues with the newest iteration of Team 7 clashing against one of the strongest members of the organization that they’ve ever faced in Boro. The intimidating, bearded foe seems to have a number of techniques the likes of which put him far above some of the other villains that have attacked the Hidden Leaf Village in the past. With his insane powers, the future of Team 7 and Boruto’s father, Naruto, seem to be in question as Boro unleashes a series of attacks.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation’s Kara organization is linked with the celestial ninja clan of the Utsutsuki, where the member of said group Urashiki recently attempted to steal the chakra of the nine tailed fox in the past of Konoha. With Kara stepping up their efforts to achieve their mysterious goals, sealing up Naruto and severely injuring Sasuke, Boruto has assembled his team of young ninjas, along with Kawaki, in an attempt to rescue his father. Unfortunately, Boro of Kara has other ideas in mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The large member of the villainous organization unleashes a jutsu that creates a “Dark Mist”, fit to bursting with a virus that, when taken in, paralyzes and potentially kills Boro’s opponents. With Sarada Uchiha deciding to put a plan into motion to take him down, she manages to get in his face and unleash a Fireball jutsu, following by Boruto and Kawaki hitting him dead on with a Rasengan, in an attempt to take down their foe.

Unfortunately, Boro reveals his ultimate power in regeneration, completely reconstituting his upper torso as if nothing had happened at all, similar to how Cell had sprung back to life after having his upper half blown off by Goku with a Kamehameha during the Cell Games of Dragon Ball Z. Needless to say, it’s a move that Team 7 wasn’t expecting and surely proves that Boro is going to be one of the most difficult villains they’ve ever had to face.

What do you think of the villainous Boro’s powers? How do you think Team 7 can bring him down? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.