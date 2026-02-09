Shonen Jump Creator Confirms Final Chapter Releasing After Lengthy Hiatus

A major Shonen Jump creator has confirmed that they are now working on the final chapter of the series, and will be releasing it after a long hiatus. It’s a changing era for Shueisha as many of their long running franchises are reaching their respective ends, and there are lots of new series making their debuts and hoping to get attention from fans to fill in those gaps. But it’s a bummer to say goodbye to any series you’ve enjoyed for a long while. Especially a series that’s been around for 17 years at this point.

Blue Exorcist made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine back in 2009, and has been working through a rather intense arc for quite a while. But in a recent message to fans, it was announced that the series was going to go on a four month hiatus before returning for its final chapter. While fans were initially debating whether or not it was the final chapter of the series or the latest arc instead, series creator Kazue Kato confirmed in a message with fans on social media that they are indeed working on the “final chapter.”

Blue Exorcist Creator Confirms Final Chapter Releasing After Hiatus

“Thank you all for the warm replies—they really help,” Kato shared in a statement with fans on social media. “Thank you so much…! Since it’s a monthly serialization, it’ll probably end up being quite a ways ahead anyway, but I’ll do my best to make the final chapter as enjoyable as possible for everyone.” There’s still a bit of confusion in the air as fans can’t accept the fact that this is the final chapter of the series overall, and are just hoping that this is the final chapter of this current arc. But Kato’s statement directly states “final chapter” when translated into English.

It’s going to come as a bit of a bummer for those fans who have been enjoying Blue Exorcist on a monthly basis ever since it picked back up from its hiatus last Summer, but it appears that Kato now needs even more time to prepare for the grand finale. As for how this all can end, there’s also a hope that the series will be wrapping everything up well with the final chapter. Which would clear up many of the issues fans have about the ending approaching so quickly.

What’s Next for Blue Exorcist?

Blue Exorcist’s manga might be releasing its final chapter later this July following this fourth month hiatus, but the anime franchise has been having a healthy run as well. After making its grand return from its own lengthy hiatus, Blue Exorcist has aired three more seasons of the TV anime series taking on some huge arcs. It’s yet to be announced if the anime has more planned after it wrapped up Season 5 last year, but fans are eager to see what could be coming next.

If Blue Exorcist is truly going to come to an end, and not just bring an end to this latest arc, then the anime’s future is going to have a long road left to adapt when it comes back for more episodes. If you wanted to catch up with it for now, you can find Blue Exorcist now streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll.

