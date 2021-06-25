Naruto Explores Kawaki's Past in New Code Flashback

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed things up astronomically following the final battle between Jigen and the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village, and with Boruto and his friends attempting to decipher the best way to protect their village against the Kara Organization, a new flashback gives us a peek into the early lives of both Kawaki and Code. With Kawaki having been fully integrated into the ranks of Konoha, it's clear that even without Karma flowing through his veins, he remains a force to be reckoned with, as his flashback shows the horrific training he underwent.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 59, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

Jigen is now dead following his battle against the combined forces of Naruto, Sasuke, Kawaki, and Boruto, with the Kara member Code attempting to exact revenge while following in his master's footsteps. Code himself was something of a reject within the ranks of the nefarious ninja collective, not being able to become a vessel but still having access to the power of Karma. With the beginning of this latest installment of Masashi Kishimoto's manga, we see a flashback that shows Code attempting to murder Kawaki once and for all when they were both children.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As is apparent in this flashback, Code very much had the upper hand over Kawaki, unleashing his full power and monologuing as he held the current denizen of Konoha in his grasp:

"Why you? Why isn't it me? I can't see you fitting the criteria, what makes you so special? I'm jealous of you Kawaki and I hate you so much. If you weren't a chosen Vessel, I'd kill you right now."

Following this flashback, Kawaki has a disturbing talk with Amado, the former head of Kara's Research and Development Team, as the two discuss the very real possibility of Naruto and Cod coming to blows with one another. As Kawaki realizes that Naruto would die in a head-on battle with Code, Amado offers him a solution in that he could be implanted with new Karma that would be designed entirely to boost his power. Needless to say, it's a tough decision and one that Kawaki doesn't make immediately.

What did you think of this terrifying flashback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.