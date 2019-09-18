New Boruto Cover Artwork Reveals Jigen’s Scariest Look Yet

Boruto fans are still waiting for the day the series’ anime lives up to the manga, and wow – does it have a long way to go! The manga is over 35 chapters deep with each release putting out some serious content. A slew of top-tier arcs have come from the manga, and it seems the series’ upcoming chapter will be a terrifying one.

Well, not for fans. The chapter will surely be terrifying for Naruto and Sasuke because their big opponent is downright intimidating on some new cover artwork.

Over on social media, fans were given a heads up about the upcoming chapter of Boruto. The release goes live later this week, but its cover artwork has surfaced. It looks plenty bleak, and it is dedicated to all things Jigen.

As you can see above, the artwork shows Jigen in his usual robed outfit, and it is open in the chest to show off his marked torso. His stomach is obscured by a giant, inky black pit. All of his black tattoos seem to be coming from the hole, and Jigen’s form only gets scary from there.

Looking at his head, fans can see the biggest change in Jigen. The character has a slew of facial tattoos, but they can be hard to notice thanks to his horned scalp. Jigen has a single horn wrapping around part of his head from the right, and it is also marked with some familiar tattoos.

This cover artwork looks intimidating to say the least, and its surfaced subtext doesn’t fare much better. According to one French translation, the chapter’s teaser mentions “an unexpected curse” which bodes poorly for Naruto. Given Jigen’s starring role on this cover, readers are rather convinced chapter 38 does not go well for the Hidden Leaf pair, so fans are eager to check out the full chapter when it drops in a few days.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.