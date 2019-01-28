‘Boruto’ Sees Mitsuki Bring Back His Sage Mode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ latest episode featured the final climactic battle of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, and while the majority of the arc saw a focus on other characters, its final battle brought back something fans have been wanting to see for a while: Mitsuki’s Sage Transformation.

As the battle with Ku got to a more intense level, Mitsuki unleashes his Sage Transformation in order to protect Boruto at any cost to his own well being.

When Ku begins to unleash incredible power as a result of forcibly putting a human heart into his body, Mitsuki unleashes the Sage Transformation (which has been previously clarified to not be a full Sage Mode, but a way for him to tap into the power). He says he;s been holding back the power because humans can be wary of that kind of strength, and he doesn’t know what using that power would do to his body. But none of that matters as he’ll do whatever it takes to protect Boruto from harm.

Capping this off, he says he’s “unusually angry” at the moment, especially since Ku calls the rest of the Fabrications (including Mitsuki’s fallen friend Sekiei) defects. Tapping into this power, Mitsuki lands a few choice blows on Ku with his Shadow Snakes, but before long he’s knocked out of the transformation.

Although the return of Mitsuki’s Sage Transformation does not last quite as long as what fans would have hoped, it does make for a well-rounded way for the Mitsuki Disappearance arc to come to an end. Though it would’ve made for a much more decisive finale should Mitsuki have defeated Ku himself, it does show how the arc that started with a focus on this character eventually grew more to focus on secondary and ancillary characters.

It’s unfortunately less of a glamorous return for the form, but hopefully as the series continues Mitsuki will have more opportunities to use his Sage powers. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.