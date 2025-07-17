One-Punch Man Confirms Best Return Yet for Season 3

One-Punch Man‘s upcoming and anticipated Season 3 has finally gotten one of its few properly juicy updates in a long time, confirming the return of one of the core members of the first two seasons that helped make the anime an icon. The anime is set to headline this fall anime season, and while there is a lot of excitement, especially because of the content it covers, fans have been at a loss for news and updates on the progress of the third season, but this new information is surely exciting.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the One-Punch Man anime, as well as JAM Project, have confirmed that the popular band will be returning for the third season to perform the opening theme song. The accomplished group was behind Season 1’s “The Hero!! ~Ikareru Ken ni Honō o Tsukeru~”, which has 94 million on YouTube, and Season 2’s “Seijaku no Apostle”, which is also very popular. The title of Season 3’s opening theme is yet to be revealed, but fans should expect a glimpse into how it sounds when the next official trailer is revealed, and given the band’s track record, it is sure to be a banger.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Scores Big With This Return

Between appearances on Cardfight!! Vanguard, Muv-Luv Alternative and Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, JAM Project is integral and inseparable from the One-Punch Man anime for their iconic performances of two great songs that are now some of the most popular and most streamed in the anime medium. Their return is amazing to hear and a bright spot in an otherwise very worrying production of the season. Set to perform all three opening songs of the popular anime, JAM Project’s return is setting a good trend for the group to keep coming back to give the anime more banger songs.

Another thing about this announcement is that it seems that the production is still progressing, even if it is very slow. At the moment, a lack of more substantive updates about the production or its staff beyond a recent teaser trailer has been nothing but worrying for fans who have been waiting for years. All that has been released are posters of important characters in the upcoming Monsters Association arc. The confirmation of JAM Project’s comeback does imply the anime is still being worked on, and there is a chance fans will finally get the information they wanted in the near future.