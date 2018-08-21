‘Boruto’ Hits its Stride to Rival ‘Naruto’ With its New Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gotten its fair share of fans, especially as it started to build even further on the steps laid by the predecessor series Naruto. But with this latest arc finally being completely outside of the shadow of its predecessor, the sequel is could even surpass.

Originally seen at the beginning of the series, battling a teenage Boruto in a ruined Konoha, the newest arc is finally building on Kawaki now that’s he’s fully been introduced into the series.

Boruto and Team 7 spotted a fallen Kawaki on their last mission, and after noting his massive power involving the same Karma mark as Boruto, he was brought back to the Leaf Village. Meeting with Naruto himself, Kawaki will be placed under the Hokage’s care because he knows the best about being judged poorly since his early Jinchuuriki days.

Kawaki’s got a connection with the new villainous group Kara, but he claims there isn’t one, nor is he a member. Regardless he’ll be under Naruto’s care, which will surely help or Boruto’s understanding of his own Karma mark.

Boruto and Kawaki will have to adjust living together in the same home, as Naruto will force Kawaki to stay there until they learn more about him. Things have already gotten off to a bad start, and this new arc of having Kawaki in so close is on its way to surpassing Naruto.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.