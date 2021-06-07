Naruto Synopsis Teases the Hokage's Big Battle with Jigen

✖

Boruto Uzumaki has not been a ninja for all that long, but he has experienced some wild things in that time. His team is now dealing with an all-new problem thanks to Jigen and his minions. Kara will stop at nothing to bring Kawaki back home, but Naruto isn't about to let that happen without some sort of fight.

Of course, we knew this fight was unavoidable, and it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is ready to get into it. The series just put out a set of new episode descriptions, and it was there fans learned episode 203 is about to kickoff Jigen's one-on-one with Naruto. You can read the blurb below:

"While staying at the Uzumaki household with Naruto, something happened to Kawaki's karma, and suddenly, the leader of Kara appeared. Not only are Naruto and Kawaki but also Kashin Koji - who has been secretly watching Kawaki - surprised by this. Jigen tries to forcibly bring Kawaki back who resists, so Naruto challenges Jigen to a fight in order to protect him. At last, the fight between Naruto, the Seventh Homage, and Jigen, the leader of Kara, begins!!"

Clearly, the next episode of Boruto is going to be a wild one, and much of it will be thanks to Naruto. The Hokage made a promise to protect Kawaki from Kara, and he isn't the kind of ninja who goes back on his word. Naruto would sooner die than hand over Kawaki, so we can expect Jigen to go all out as this battle gets underway. And as we learned not too long ago, Jigen has the power of the Ten-Tailed Beast on his side. That is going to make things tricky, so this battle will not be one to miss!

What do you think about this new Naruto synopsis? Do you think the Hokage is going to make it out of this battle in one piece or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

