‘Boruto’ Teases New Arc With Theme Announcement

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were shook recently when it seemed like Mitsuki might have abandoned the Hidden Leaf village. This is actually the start of a brand new, Mitsuki focused arc.

In order to properly capture this new arc, the series will actually be getting a new opening and ending theme.

Starting in October, there will be a new OP and ED for the Boruto anime! The new opening will be done by Brian the Sun, called「Lonely Go!」, while the new ending will be sung by ヒトリエ (Hitorie), titled「ポラリス」(Polaris). Congrats to both bands, we’ll look forward to it! — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 30, 2018

As noted by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, the new opening theme is titled “[Lonely Go!]” as performed by Brian the Sun, and the new ending theme will be “Polaris,” as performed by Hitorie. This will be the fourth opening theme for the series and third ending theme, and fans can’t wait for the series to get these new opening and ending themes this October.

Although it’s not confirmed whether or not this new Mitsuki arc will continue all the way until October, it’s sparked off surprisingly with the ending of the latest episode. Mitsuki’s been going through some mental struggles as he tries to find his true path in life and he’s going to have to come to grips with that and his place in the Hidden Leaf Village before it’s all over.

If these new opening and ending themes come after the end of the Mitsuki arc, however, than it’ll a breath of fresh air as the series enters new and unexplored territory to go with its brand new timeslot in Japan.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.