New Boruto Opening Previews Anime’s Upcoming Time-Travel Arc

A brand-new episode of Boruto has gone live, and fans are reacting well to the release after a few weeks of misses. This week, fans watched as Naruto’s son went on a personal quest to learn about Jiraiya, and it seems the star will learn plenty before long. A new arc is coming for Boruto, and fans got a preview of it during this week’s big release.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when the new opening for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live. The clip gives fans a preview of what’s to come when the show begins its much-anticipated time travel arc, so audiences can expect Boruto to meet a younger version of his dad shortly.

As the opening begins, fans can see Boruto start off in his own time with his usual friends. Sarada, Inojin, and more pass by Boruto easily before the blonde ninja is left all alone. However, he isn’t solo for too long as he’s joined by a young Naruto and Jiraiya.

The opening goes on to show Boruto interacting with his younger dad in the Leaf Village, and the city looks much like it did years ago. They eat some food at the Ichiraku Ramen stand, and the pair even taken part in a spar. While the show’s present-day heroes also appear, Boruto seems to spend most of his time with Naruto.

Of course, Jiraiya is also seen for a second, so fans have reason to believe Boruto may meet up with the late Sannin. After all, the boy did just spend a whole episode investigating Jiraiya’s legacy, so it would make sense for Boruto to meet the man at least once.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.