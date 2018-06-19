‘Naruto’ Finally Hits its Stride With New ‘Boruto’ Episode

Naruto fans who followed the series to its sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, were a bit disappointed at the start of the new series because it tended to be a bit slower than the predecessor.

This was made a bit tougher to swallow given that fans were waiting to see the arc covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, but the series has recently made a major shift as now not only has the Chunin Exams arc began, but enhanced.

In the latest episode of the series, Naruto and Sasuke faced off against the invading Otsutsuki Clan, featuring some of the best moments in the series since Sasuke, Sakura, and Sarada’s team-up many episodes before. This also carries emotional weight given that Boruto just disgraced himself and his dad with the Scientific Ninja Tools.

But before all of that can be settled, Naruto has to take a full chakra blast from Momoshiki head-on, leaving his survival of the attack a mystery. In this moment, Boruto grows up as much as fans have wanted since the start. Meaning that from now on, the series is going to knock it out of the park.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations right now, and lets us know how you feel in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

