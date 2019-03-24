‘Naruto’: Release Date Revealed For New ‘Boruto’ Chapter

Naruto put its story to an end some years ago, but the franchise lives on today thanks to a rather successful sequel. With Naruto Uzumaki living his best dad life, fans of the Hidden Leaf are following Boruto around these days, and it turns out the boy will step out in brand-new chapter soon enough.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new chapter. The sequel published its 33rd chapter over the weekend, and the release confirmed when Boruto will set out its next issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to fan-translator Organic Dinosaur, Boruto will release chapter 34 in Weekly Shonen Jump’s 21st issue of the year. The magazine is slated to go on sale April 22 in Japan, so international fans can mark their calendars for a same-time publication.

Boruto CH. 34 releases in WSJ #21, which will officially go on sale in Japan on 4/22~! — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) March 20, 2019

After all, Viz Media and Shueisha have teamed up to bring simulpublished manga to the next level. Last year, the former company confirmed its plans to overhaul is Shonen Jump digital subscription. Now, fans in the U.S. can get access to new Shueisha titles from Japan for free on the same day they go live abroad. They are even vetted by professional translators, so Boruto‘s next chapter should be up for English readers next month as well.

So, will you be reading up on this next chapter once it hits shelves? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!