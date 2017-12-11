‘Boruto’ Anime To Adapt Mitsuki Gaiden

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is coming up on its next arc, and the story line is one fans should already know. A set of new synopses for the anime have confirmed Mitsuki is about to get the spotlight as Boruto explores the boy’s mysterious origins in a gaiden arc.

Over on Twitter, fans first learned Mitsuki would step into center after Yonkou Productions teased the news in a post. The insider wrote that “the Boruto anime will be adapting [the] Mitsuki Gaiden,” and Shueisha didn’t waste any time in confirming the drop.

Weekly Shonen Jump‘s latest issue confirmed Boruto would be exploring Mitsuki’s past soon, and it is expected to dive deep into the ninja’s past.

“Drawn by Masashi Kishimoto,” the magazine teased, “an episode regarding the creation of Mitsuki!!!”

The arc, which is slated to debut on December 17, will follow Mitsuki during his early childhood.

“His innocent look are even more impressive than he is now,” Weekly Shonen Jump wrote.

“In this current condition, he has lost his memories. How will be be mobilizing when he awakes? I want to know about my past? The mystery will be solved! Mitsukis past will be clarified! I want to know thing about him and his father soon.”

If you are familiar with Naruto, then you may already know about Mitsuki’s background. Kishimoto laid out the story in Naruto Gaiden: The Road Illuminated by the Full Moon. The one-shot introduces Mitsuki as the child awakes under Orochimaru’s care. Having lost his memories, the synthetically created ninja is tasked with finding a man named Log as he stole Mitsuki’s memories. The story winds up pitting Mitsuki up against a tough decision as he must decide to either follow Log, Orochimaru, or forge his own destiny. In the end, Mitsuki chooses the latter and escapes to the Leaf Village. However, the boy left not knowing his ultimate decision was what Orochimaru had actually been hoping for.

