Boruto Sets Up the Announcement of Its TV Return

It has been well over a month since fans of Boruto got to check in on the sequel. The series was one of several which found itself delayed as the global surge of COVID-19 hit hard earlier this year. For some of those shows, they have made their way back to air, but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is different. The show has yet to share a return date, but fans think the information will be shared soon enough.

Recently, the team behind Boruto caught the interest of fans when it tweeted something from the anime's official page. It was there the group asked fans to have a bit more patience as an important announcement is coming for the show next week.

"Next time, Boruto will train at the Hyuga Family residence? And there will be an important announcement...?! Stay tuned for next week," the message shared as it teased the next rerun episode of the sequel.

Looking at this post, fans are confident the important announcement has to do with the anime. The manga put out a new issue not long ago, so there is certainly no information there going live. The announcement is being described as an anime-centric one, so it only makes sense for Boruto to push forward with new episodes.

After all, the sequel cannot afford any further delay risks unless they are needed to protect the crew. Boruto may be a controversial anime, but it has plenty of fans standing just beyond its reach with a warm hug at hand. So if things all go well, those audiences will get to reunite with Boruto before too-too long.

Do you think Boruto is gunning for a July comeback...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.