‘Naruto’ Revisits A Favorite Rasenshuriken

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest chapter kicked off the much-anticipated fight between Naruto and one of the strongest Kara members, Delta. Dealing with her cybernetic attacks was tough, so Naruto dipped into his huge repertoire.

Due to Delta’s body being completely modified by Scientific Ninja Tools, Naruto decided to burn off some of her appendages using his Sage Art: Lava Style Rasenshuriken.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the fight with Delta kicks off in full in Chapter 32 of the series, Delta revealed the extent of just how modified her legs are. Not only do they have jet boosters giving her flight, but they extend to sharp points. She towers over Naruto when she does this, and attempts to stomp him down. Then, Naruto uses his Lava Style Rasenshuriken to burn off her legs.

Unfortunately the move is not as effective as the last instance in which he used the technique as Delta quickly detaches from the burnt off legs and they grow back almost instantly. This left Naruto with a dearth of options to use against her, especially that now he knows that destroying her limbs will not be a good tactic against her. But the last time he used this move, it was far more effective.

Naruto first unlocked this style of Rasenshuriken when he connected with the Four-Tailed Beast Son Goku. It taps into its fiery power to give Naruto’s Rasengan a burning core, and thus the “Shuriken” part of it becomes blades of flowing steam coming off of it. Its use in the original series proved effective against Madara and the Ten Tails, and cut through the Ten Tails’ tree. But it appears now Naruto’s found a bad match against this move.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!