Boruto Sets Up Sarada's Counter to Eida's Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has now brought the mysterious Eida and Daemon to the Hidden Leaf Village with the newest chapter of the manga, and the series is setting up that Sarada Uchiha just might have a secret counter to Eida's stronger power! Eida has been quite the mysterious addition to the series as she is a foe that Boruto and Kawaki won't be able to fight off in the same way that they have been able to against the other villains so far. Eida's got some strange desires of her own, and her power to make others instantly fall in love with each other is trouble.

Wth Eida and her brother Daemon now coming to the Hidden Leaf Village as part of Shikamaru's new proposal to keep the two closely monitored, they are now preparing to live with Boruto and Kawaki as Eida wants to get closer to her crush Kawaki. Her power has an immediate effect on those in the Hidden Leaf Village who have met her gaze already, but the newest chapter of the series revealed that Sarada was somehow able to escape from being caught within Eida's massive power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Did Sarada Escape Eida's Power?

Chapter 74 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Eida making her way to the Hidden Leaf Village, and thus makes it to the special house where she will be living with Boruto and Kawaki for their strange new mission. Shikadai, Inojin, Cho-Cho, and Mitsuki also come to the house to prepare for Eida's arrival, and Inojin and Cho-Cho quickly fall in love when they see her. Surprisingly enough, even Mitsuki starts to feel a love for her despite never having that inkling or even innate love emotion before.

READ MORE: Boruto Reveals Eida's Deadly Powers | Naruto Reveals the Weakness to Eida's Power | Naruto Teases Boruto's Next Surprising Karma Power

What's even more surprising is that somehow Sarada and Shikadai manage to escape being put under Eida's power. Sarada wonders whether or not its because they couldn't see her clearly, or "some individual variation." This loophole could either signify that there's a way to avoid Eida's power for everyone outside of the Otsutsuki Boruto and Kawaki, or it could mean that maybe her Sharigan eyes somehow helped her to avoid this power.

Since Eida's power is still so mysterious, it seems like there might be more explanation as to how it all works for her soon enough! Do you think Sarada will be able to fully escape Eida's power? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!