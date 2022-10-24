Boruto Sets Up Surprising New Karma Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has kicked off an intriguing turning point in the current Eida focused arc of the manga, and the newest chapter of the series is setting up a surprising new power that Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki will be able to unlock with their Karma in the future! After Code was defeated and subsequently dumped by Eida and Daemon in the previous chapters of the series, Shikamaru's plan for the troublesome brother and sister duo was to bring them into the Hidden Leaf Village completely and start living together with Boruto and Kawaki in order to monitor these foes further.

With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations now taking its next steps to bringing Eida and Daemon into the Hidden Leaf Village fully, the newest chapter of the series has revealed that Eida has more tricks up her sleeves that she had been letting on. Taking flight to make her way to Boruto and Kawaki, it seems like a pretty big deal until Amado actually explains that flying is just something the Otsutsuki Clan can do and it's something that Boruto and Kawaki will have the ability to do with their Karma soon enough.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is This New Karma Power?

Chapter 74 of the manga series brings Eida and Daemon to the Hidden Leaf Village, and she accepts Shikamaru's plan to live together with Kawaki and Boruto while being monitored. Explaining that she doesn't want to stand out so much (as he power instantly makes a bunch of the ninja around her fall in love), she decides to fly to her new home instead. It surprises Shikaramaru, but Amado reveals that flight is not only a common power among those like the Otsutsuki and Eida but "Even Boruto and Kawaki may start zipping about before long."

Flight being an ability at their disposal would also make for a huge leveling up than seen in the franchise's past. While Naruto and his powerful forms have seen the shinobi dart around the sky, it's far different from having the full ability to fly. It makes Boruto and Kawaki's continuing evolutions with Karma all the more interesting if they will be able to use these god like abilities when at full power, and further teases what kind of other secret abilities the Karma mark could have.

