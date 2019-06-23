This Powerful Boruto Cosplay Imagines Sarada’s Hokage Future

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations initially seemed like it would follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and eventually have Naruto’s son become a future Hokage too. But it was soon clear that this was intentional as Boruto began to break away from his father in small acts of rebellion. This included his lack of wanting to become Hokage, so this opened up a new path for the new series favorite Sarada Uchiha.

The Boruto series may have began with a brief flash forward into the future and revealed what an older Boruto will look like, but fans are left to their own imaginations for Sarada’s future look. One artist took this one step further and imagined her prospective and powerful Hokage future. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlliZ (Alli-Z) Cosplay (@allizcosplay) on May 23, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

Cosplay Artist AlliZ Cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above adult Sarada concept, and it’s a strong argument for what should be her official future look. Combining elements of both her father Sasuke and her mother Sakura, the future Sarada Uchiha seems to be a powerful force worthy of the Hokage position. It’s hard not to imagine Sarada being able to protect the village with Sasuke’s sword skills and Sharigan and a full unleashing of Sakura and Tsunade’s Mitotic Regeneration Seal.

Sarada’s been on a journey to become the Hokage ever since her focused arc in the series, but she’s been relegated to the background in both the manga and anime series since then. With that huge potential future for her on the table now, hopefully the series returns to explore Sarada’s growth in a future arc. Maybe show her training some awesome swords skills or learning about the Mitotic Rengeration Seal?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.