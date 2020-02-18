Boruto Chapter Promo Shares Spoilery New Details

The next chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is just a few days away from its official launch, and spoilery details for Chapter 43 of the series have begun to make their way online as it makes its way through the usual channels. The fight between the new Team 7 against Kara’s Boro continues in the next chapter, but it seemed like it was hitting a major turning point as Sarada’s plan of attack managing to make a dent in the foe before he was able to regenerate from the attack. But just as it’s turning in Team 7’s favor, things will be shaking up even more.

A new batch of spoilery details about Chapter 43’s events have been spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter, and tease that Boro might have been able to grab a “vessel.” The original NarutoForums translation is still unconfirmed, so there’s no telling if this “vessel” is alluding to Kawaki or something else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the spoilery blurb for Chapter 43 reads, “A new Team 7 finally overwhelms Boro’s high speed regeneration. However, Boro still had a final ace up his sleeve. After having retrieved the vessel Boro leaves the battlefield making his way back to Kara headquarters. Suddenly, a portal opens before [Boruto and company’s] eyes, who were trapped inside this different dimension.”

The fight between Boro revealed that all of Kara’s members have modified bodies like seen with Delta. But it seems that while they share in their regenerative abilities, it’s going to take different strategies to take each on. It’s why Sarada was made Team 7’s captain, and she quickly came up with a plan that managed to close the gap in skill.

By the sound of these spoilers, Boro will be running off after Team 7 managed to do some damage, but unfortunately, Kawaki might have gotten caught up in all of that mess. But with a portal opening up too, perhaps someone is on the way to turn the tide of battle even further. But what do you think?

Are you ready to see where the fight with Boro will go next? Does this mean Boruto and Team 7 can fight against Kara’s other members? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.