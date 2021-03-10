Boruto Synopsis Teases Kawaki's First Days in the Hidden Leaf

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been making the rounds on social media thanks in part to the jaw-dropping animation that has been a part of the Vessel Arc, and it seems that an episode synopsis has the biggest new character introduced in the latest episodes making his way to Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village. Kawaki as a character is still a big mystery to Boruto and the other members of Team 7, with ninjas unsure as to whether they can trust this member of the Kara Organization who has made his presence known in the recent installments.

The anime has gone on a step further with the character of Kawaki, exploring his earlier days that saw him indoctrinated into the Kara Organization once Jigen decided to bring the talented young ninja into the fold. Deeming that Kawaki was a worthy vessel following a catastrophic battle against the Kara member Garou, in which Kawaki had blown off the antagonist's lower jaw, it's clear that even early on, the anti-hero had some serious power at his disposal.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 192's summary has apparently dropped, and reads as such:

"Naruto has transferred Kawaki's body to Konoha Village. Kawaki collapses into unconsciousness, but a nightmare from his childhood torments him. Kawaki was once struggling to survive after being severely beaten by his father, but one day a person appeared in front of him. That person is Jigen, the leader of "Kara". This encounter causes Kawki to experience even more suffering."

Kawaki and Boruto are currently united thanks in part to both of them having the energy known as Karma bouncing around inside of them and while the anime still presents this power as a mystery, the manga has gone into detail about what this energy means for both the son of the Seventh Hokage and the village of Konoha.

The creator of the franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, recently returned as a writer for the manga, wasting little time in eliminating one of the biggest characters of Konoha, which has some big ramifications for Naruto and the ninja world. With the Kara Organization changed as a result of the latest battle between Jigen and the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Leaf, it's clear that Kishimoto has some big plans for his franchise's future.

