Boruto Gets Brutal with Its Gnarliest Death Yet

✖

Boruto Uzumaki has endured quite a lot since he became a full-fledged ninja. He has since a lot of gore and revenge even at his young age, but there are some fans who think Boruto is still too soft compared to his dad. In fact, a lot of fans have gone so far as to call Boruto soft given how dark Naruto's journey was from the start, but that has all started to change at last.

And if you need some solid proof, well - Boruto: Naruto Next Generations delivered that today. A brand-new episode is out today, and the epic update shows what happens after a certain baddie gets cut in half. Seriously.

No Hate for Sasuke but...Kawaki as a kid is way more Brutal. Also for an anime that is "lighthearted" Showing a body sliced in half is Dark as fk compared to Broken Arms.#boruto pic.twitter.com/hugeQVpWDP — Jackson ジャクソン {KAWAKI SZN} (@Boruto4life) March 7, 2021

The whole moment went down when Boruto and his team watched Kawaki get into a battle with Kara. The boy, who is being hailed as a vessel for the group, found himself pitted against Garo who was ordered to retrieve the boy. As you may have expected, Kawaki was not about to go willingly, so a fight ensued. And what's more, the battle ended with Garo cut in half.

The injury was shown with Garo's bottom-half on the floor while his torso went flying elsewhere. A good amount of blood was shown near the body, but it is not enough to beckon censorship. In the real world, there would be a lot more gore coming from this blow, so Boruto did some tweaking. But when compared to its predecessor, the sequel did no more censorship than usual.

The brutal moment is a certain shift for Boruto as the anime has rarely been this graphic so consistently until now. The introduction of Kawaki is really shaking things up, and his wanted status will only push forward more gnarly battles such as this one.

What do you think about this death scene? Did you expect Kawaki to come out swinging like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.