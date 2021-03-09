Boruto Surprises Fans with Konohamaru's Recent Makeover

✖

Naruto Uzumaki has overseen Konohamaru's growth as a ninja since the latter was young, and he has turned into a fine hero. These days, you can find Konohamaru working with his own team which includes guys like Boruto and Sarada. Boruto fans have grown accustomed to seeing the Hiruzen on the regular, but a new makeover has taken all of those fans aback right now.

If you are caught up with the anime, then you will know things got real intense this week. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with Kawaki's first big battle, and it was a lot. Kawaki showed just how powerful he was thanks to his training under Kara, but some fans were more preoccupied with Konohamaru's hair.

Bruh Konohamaru Looks so different with that Hair 🤣#boruto pic.twitter.com/pWI6B1mG6P — Jackson ジャクソン {KAWAKI SZN} (@Boruto4life) March 7, 2021

As you can see above, the hero is rocking a different design than usual, and his static look is very different from what we are used to. In the past, fans saw Konohamaru with a spiky up do of sorts, and his complexion was bright. This time, Konohamaru has been given a more stern expression, and his hair looks almost afro-like in its texture.

Clearly, Boruto fans were not expecting this makeover to come through in the anime, but manga readers knew it was coming. After all, this design is very in line with how the Team 7 leader looks in print. Konohamaru has been rocking these full spikes for a while now, so readers got a treat with the anime's homage. Now, the only question left is whether Konohamaru will keep the style, but fans are sure things will go back to normal before too long.

