'Boruto' Just Leveled Up Naruto’s Talk no Jutsu Big Time

You cannot be part of the Naruto fandom for long without hearing about Talk no Jutsu. Masashi Kishimoto made up hundreds of devastating jutsu when he worked on the series, but none were more effective than Naruto's chatty move. Not even the Rasengan has the accuracy of Talk no Jutsu, and Boruto's latest episode just made the inspirational move even more powerful.

Seriously, Naruto Uzumaki's voice should be considered an S-Class jutsu by this point.

Not long ago, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released its most recent episode. It kept up with Boruto's comrades as they tackled a threat known as the Byakuya Gang. The thieves made themselves out to be Robin Hood ninjas who stole from the rich to give to the poor. However, Boruto and Shikadai learned the gang were anything but selfless.

Come to find out, the Byakuya Gang was really manipulating people in the Leaf Village. Genjutsu was used to provoke citizens into unrest, giving the gang more reason to 'nobly' steal, and their plot culminated with a riot outside of one Leaf Village business. But, as soon as Naruto appeared, he settled the incident with one all-mighty Talk no Jutsu. The Seventh Hokage talked the mob off a violent cliff just like he did with Pain, but this time around, there were hundreds of people under his charismatic attack.

You can check out Naruto's full speech below as he put a hand out to his people. Just, be warned... You might fall for the hero's potent jutsu once you do!

"They used genjutsu to make you believe lies. However, I believe there are many who are dissatisfied. This village is still undergoing development. And during all of this, there are those who are facing hard and demanding times. But I don't agree with that.

Changing the things before us, a little by little, even one thing at a time, will make the world a better place. I want the Leaf Village to be a place where people smile and enjoy their lives. Will you lend me your strength? Let's change the Hidden Leaf Village together!"

