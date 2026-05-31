Konosuba Studio to Share Exciting New Update Ahead of Season 4

The studios behind Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- have revealed that they will be sharing an exciting new update later this Summer. Kadokawa has been behind some of the most successful Isekai anime franchises of the last few years, and it’s not surprising to say that Konosuba and Re:Zero are at the top of their respective angles. They’re entirely different kinds of stories, but share quite a bit in common as showcased through crossovers like Isekai Quartet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kadokawa has announced that they will have updates for both of these franchises coming sooner rather than later with a new panel during Anime Expo 2026 this July. Taking place on Friday, July 3rd, the panel will feature producers from Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!, and Bungo Stray Dogs as they discuss Konosuba‘s 10th anniversary, host a premiere for Re:Zero Season 4 and much more.

What’s Next for Konosuba?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! officially celebrates its 10th anniversary of the anime’s original premiere this year, and the franchise has some big plans for the occasion. Season 4 of the anime has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm any release window or date for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. First announced to be in the works earlier this year, the anime planned to reveal more about this coming season at a later date and Anime Expo 2026 would be a perfect place to do so.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 4 has not confirmed any other details about its potential returning staff and cast as of this time either, nor have any new story details been revealed. The light novels have since ended their run, but you can catch up with everything that has debuted thus far with three seasons of the anime, OVA releases, a feature film release, and a full spinoff all about Megumin now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Make sure you catch up with everything that has happened in the meantime as another way to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

What’s New for Isekai in 2026?

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Konosuba might be getting an update as it celebrates its 10th anniversary, but it’s going to be a great year for Isekai anime releases. Kadokawa has been behind some of the biggest franchises that fans have ever seen in action, and will continue to only get bigger the further these anime get into their respective runs. But there are all sorts of new Isekai anime series coming through the rest of the year too as more attempt to be the next big franchise release.

It might be tough to get to Konosuba’s level at this point, however, as it’s still one of the more unique Isekai franchises. It’s both a parody of the most common tropes and a genuine fantasy story where its failure characters only succeed by chance. It strikes a balance no other show has thus far, and will likely continue to do so with its next season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!